🏀 Kansas Hangs 100 in Win Over Oral Roberts, 100-59

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Graduate transfer Julia Brosseau scores 25 points as Kansas puts on a shooting clinic, defeating Oral Roberts, 100-59, inside Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday.

The Jayhawks came alive in the second quarter, as they dominated with a 30-0 run and allowed Oral Roberts only three points in the quarter. The game ranks 34th in the record book for KU Women’s Basketball 100+ point games. The Jayhawks improve 3-1, while the Golden Eagles remain winless, going home 0-4.

Kansas totaled 21 assists with six players finishing in double-digits scoring. The last time this many players finished in double-digits was in 2011. The offensive onslaught was lead by Brosseau, who tallied a season-high 25 points. She was followed by senior Tina Stephens, who scored 14, while Mia Vuksic added a season-best 13 points. Also topping the charts were Aniya Thomas (13) and Holly Kersgieter (12).

Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti also posted her first double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds, while sophomore Zakiyah Franklin finished with an impressive 11 assists.

The Jayhawks finished with 66 rebounds, ranking this squad third in KU’s all-time single-game rebounding records. Kansas saw success in the front-court as 54 of its 100 points were from the paint.

STATS OF THE GAME

30-0 – Kansas Sparked intensity in the second quarter, going on a dominated 30-0 run in the second quarter. The Jayhawk finished the quarter 39-3 heading into the half.

100 – Kansas posts 100 points for the first time since Dec. 12, 2013, vs Texas Southern. It’s also the first 100-point game in the Brandon Schneider era. The game ranks 34th in the record book for KU Women’s Basketball 100+ point games.

GAME NOTES (Full Notes)

Kansas outscored ORU 39-3 in the second quarter, shooting 81% (71.4% from 3).

39 points is the highest points KU has scored in a quarter this season.

KU scored 60 points in the first half, scoring more than 50 points in a half for the first time since 11/22/17 against Delaware.

The Jayhawks had 21 assists in the game, making this their first game KU had 20 or more assists since 12/30/19 against Wofford when KU had 23 assists.

The Jayhawks had 66 rebounds in the game, making this their first game KU had 60 or more rebounds since 12/8/93 vs Morgan State when KU had 70 rebounds.

KU had 6 players score in double-figures (Stephens with 14, Thomas with 13, Chatzileonti with 11, Kersgieter with 12, Vuksic with 13, and Brosseau with 25), the last time KU had 6 players score in double figures was 12/28/11 against Sam Houston State.

KU scored 100 points, making this their first game KU scored 100 points since KU scored 105 against Texas Southern on 12/12/13.

Junior Brooklyn Mitchell has her first start of the season, putting up 5 points overall and going 2-for-6 on the court.

Freshman Mia Vuksic had a career scoring high with 13 points overall and going 5-of-7 on the court.

Graduate Transfer Julie Brosseau led the team and had her season-high in scoring with 25 points, going 7-of-14 on the court and 8-for-8 in free throws.

Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti had her first career double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Sophomore Zakiyah Franklin had a career-high of 11 assists.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Oklahoma for its Big 12 Conference opener on Thursday, Dec. 10, in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. CT tip. The contest will be the first game for women’s basketball where fans will be able to attend a contest in Allen Fieldhouse this season.