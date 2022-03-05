🏌️ Kansas Heads to Bandon Dunes for 2nd Event of Spring

Tournament: Bandon Dunes Invitational

Course: Sheep Ranch Course at Bandon Dunes

Par/Yards: 71/6,748

Participating Teams: No. 9 Kansas, No. 30 Oregon, No. 42 Utah, Air Force, Army, Boston College, California Baptist, Fresno State, Hartford, Idaho, San Jose State, Seattle, SIU Edwardsville, Utah Valley and Washington State.

Live Stats: Golfstat

BANDON, Ore. – The ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks will return to the course Sunday when they tee off at the Bandon Dunes Invitational, hosted by the University of Idaho.

The 15-team field will tackle the Sheep Ranch course at Bandon Dunes – a par 71 course that is playing 6,748 yards. The teams will play 18 holes Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the 54-hole event. The teams will tee off at 10:30 a.m., CT.

The Jayhawks will go with a lineup of sophomore Luke Kluver, senior Harry Hillier, senior Callum Bruce, sophomore Davis Cooper and senior Ben Sigel. Sophomore William Duquette will play as an individual.

“The conditions this time of year at Bandon Dunes will test every part of your game and your mental toughness,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I’m certain it is going to be cold, windy and we may get some rain. We need to accept the conditions and go out and control what we can control – our attitude and our effort. If we do those two things well, we will have a good week.”

Kansas moved up to No. 9 in the latest Golfstat rankings after a strong third-place finish at The Prestige last month in California. The Jayhawks sit at No. 11 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Collegiate rankings and are 7-3-1 against Top 25 competition and 27-6-1 against Top 50 opponents.

Last time out at The Prestige, the Jayhawks were paced by Kluver, who finished in sixth after a final-round 68. Kluver now has one win and four more Top 10s in six stroke play events this season. He leads the team in scoring average at 69.56.

Bruce also finished inside the Top 10 at The Prestige at T9. The senior has five-straight Top 10s, dating back to the Gopher Invitational in September. Bruce also had a strong final day at The Prestige with a 70. Hillier picked up a Top 20 in California, finishing T16 at The Prestige. Hillier hasn’t finished worse than T31 in any event this season and has been inside the Top 20 in three straight.

Cooper has one win, one Top 5 and a Top 20 to his credit this season to go with his scoring average of 71.17. Sigel is coming off a fourth-place finish at The Prestige Individual Invitational last time out with a low-round of 69. Duquette also participated at The Prestige Individual and finished tied for 11th. This will mark his third event of the season after a strong debut season last year.

