🥎 Kansas Holds Cal State Fullerton to a One-Hit Shutout

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Kansas beat Cal State Fullerton 5-0 Thursday morning at Nancy Almaraz Stadium, to improve to 4-3 on the year and 1-1 at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

Neither team scored in the first three innings, with Kansas getting a run on the board first in the top of the fourth. Junior catcher Lyric Moore opened the inning with a double to left. Junior utility player Savanna DesRochers hit a line drive down the third base line to bring home Moore.

The Jayhawks added to their lead in the fifth, scoring two runs off of two hits. After sophomore second baseman Sara Roszak reached first on a fielding error, junior pinch-runner Angela Price would take base running duties. Senior shortstop Haleigh Harper provided an outstanding bunt down the third base line, moving Price to second and reaching first herself.

Freshman outfielder Presley Limbaugh followed suit, slapping a single up the middle, scoring Price. With Harper and Limbaugh on second and third, senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson hit a sacrifice fly to center, bringing the Jayhawks lead to 3-0.

Kansas scored two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Harper reached first on a fielding error by the defense, moving to second and third after groundouts from senior center fielder Shayna Espy and Limbaugh. Anderson got her second RBI of the game, hitting a single up the middle and scoring Harper. Anderson advanced to second on a wild pitch, later scoring thanks to Moore’s second hit of the game.

Kansas junior pitcher Kasey Hamilton was dealing in the circle, allowing one hit and five walks. The lefty struck out a season-high eight batters in the complete game shutout. Moore finished with two hits and one RBI, while Anderson finished with one hit, one walk and two RBI.

“I thought it started with Kasey’s confidence in the circle,” said Head Coach Jennifer McFalls. “Just coming out and attacking the zone today, trusting her defense and letting us get on the board first. We had a different presence about us and a different confidence in this game. I’m excited to see us respond and carry it into tomorrow with a double-header”

Kansas improves to 4-3 while Cal State Fullerton falls to the .500 mark at 3-3. Kansas will look to carry its momentum into its back-to-back games tomorrow, facing off against Sacramento State at 3:00 p.m. CT, followed shortly thereafter by a matchup against Liberty.