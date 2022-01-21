🏊♀️ Kansas Set to Host Arkansas on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team will celebrate eight seniors on Senior Day, as they host the Arkansas Razorbacks to Robinson Natatorium on Saturday.
The eight seniors being recognized include, Dewi Blose, Katie Callahan, Claire Campbell, Greta Olsen, Alison Grass, Paige Riekhof, Kate Steward and Kaitlyn Witt.
Senior Day festivities will begin at 11:50 a.m. CT, followed by the start of the dual meet at 12 p.m.
Saturday’s showdown with Arkansas will be Kansas’ fourth dual of the 2021-22 season, after defeating South Dakota and Missouri State in the Kansas Double Dual on October 22-23. Kansas and Arkansas have met in each of the past five seasons, with KU last winning the dual in 2020.
Following its meeting with Arkansas, Kansas will hit the road for a double dual against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, before competing in the Big 12 Championship from February 23-26 in Morgantown, W.V.
See below for a full schedule of events:
11:50 a.m. – Senior Day Celebration
200 Medley Relay
1000 Free
200 Free
100 Back
100 Breast
200 Fly
50 Free
3m Dive (full break)
100 Free
200 Back
200 Breast
500 Free
100 Fly
1m Dive (full break)
200 IM
400 Free Relay