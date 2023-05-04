⚾️ Kansas Hosts Texas in Final Home Series of the Season

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas Fri. 6 p.m. CT RHP Collin Baumgartner (4-1, 4.34 ERA) LHP Lucas Gordon (5-0, 2.16 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Hunter Cashero (2-0, 5.29 ERA) RHP Lebarron Johnson Jr. (4-2, 2.70 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT RHP Sam Ireland (4-6, 6.91 ERA) RHP Tanner Witt (0-1, 40.50 ERA)



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will wrap up its 2023 home schedule this weekend when the Jayhawks face the No. 27-ranked Texas Longhorns at Hoglund Ballpark. The three-game series is set to begin on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.

Kansas (21-24, 6-12 Big 12) most recently played on Tuesday night, falling to Missouri in Columbia by a score of 9-7. The Jayhawks scored four runs in the ninth inning and had the go-ahead run on base, but were unable to complete the comeback.

In that game, redshirt sophomore Michael Brooks hit a home run to lead off the ninth inning and start the rally. Brooks has hit a home run in back-to-back games and has five home runs this season, all coming in the last nine games. He started the season off slow, but he has come on as of late. Brooks, now hitting .305 this season, has slashed .500/.596/1.022 with nine doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, 17 runs scored and nine walks in the last 11 games since April 16.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga has not only been swinging the bat well as of late, but he’s been hitting well all season. Shojinaga has posted a team-best .366 batting average this season, including a .405 mark in 18 conference games. He ranks sixth in the conference in batting average. He currently has an 11-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 22 of the last 23 games.

Another offensive catalyst for Kansas has been sophomore Chase Jans. He leads the team with 56 hits and 45 RBIs. He has 15 multi-hit games this season which is tied for the most on the team. Over the last 10 games, Jans is hitting .422/.431/.711 with four doubles, three home runs, 20 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

On the mound, the Jayhawks are scheduled to send out Collin Baumgartner on Friday, Hunter Cashero on Saturday and Sam Ireland on Sunday. Cashero will be getting his first start on the weekend this season after having four midweek starts earlier this year.

Kansas and Texas have met on 87 occasions all-time. Texas leads the all-time series 58-29. The Longhorns have won each of the last six matchups with a sweep in Austin in 2022 and a sweep in Lawrence in 2021. Prior to the six-game stretch, Kansas won four-straight, including a three-game series sweep in 2019 at Hoglund Ballpark and a 3-2 victory in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament in 2018.

Texas (30-16, 10-8 Big 12) is currently ranked No. 27 in the NCBWA poll. The Longhorns come to Lawrence following a series win at TCU this past weekend. Currently, Texas is in fourth place in the Big 12 standings. Texas has five batters hitting over .300 this season and the Longhorns are hitting .288 as a team on the year with 60 home runs. Meanwhile, the pitching staff leads the Big 12 and ranks 15th nationally with a 4.02 ERA.

PROMOTIONS

Friday – May is observed as mental health awareness month and the Jayhawks will be wearing “Beak the Stigma” shirts during batting practice to help raise awareness for mental health. Information will also be shared throughout the game to raise awareness and promote resources available on campus and in the community.

Sunday – Four student-athletes will be honored prior to the start of Sunday’s game for senior day. Jake Baker, Collin Baumgartner, Cole Elvis and Sam Ireland will all be recognized.

Every Sunday is also Fun Day Sunday where all kids are invited to run the bases and play catch on the field after the conclusion of every Sunday home game.

TICKETS

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its final two series of the season on the road, beginning with a three-game series at Samford that starts on Thursday, May 11. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Thursday.