🏀 Kansas Meets TCU Thursday to Open Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Postseason play begins on Thursday, March 9, as the Kansas Jayhawks face TCU in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Tyler Denning and Andrea Lloyd on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

This will be the second-straight meeting between the Kansas and TCU, who also faced off in the regular season finale. The Jayhawks won that meeting 66-57 on March 4 in Fort Worth, completing a season-sweep of the Horned Frogs in the process. Kansas has now won four-straight games against TCU and the Jayhawks hold a 2-1 advantage against the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship.

Kansas enters the postseason with a record of 19-10 after winning its final three games in the regular season. The Jayhawks defeated Oklahoma State, No. 23 Iowa State and TCU to finish 9-9 in Big 12 play, which was good for seventh place in the final league standings. KU’s 66-57 win over Oklahoma State on Feb. 26 for coach Brandon Schneider’s 500th career win.

Kansas had three players named to the 2023 All-Big 12 team on Monday. Taiyanna Jackson was named a unanimous selection to both First Team All-Big 12 and the All-Big 12 Defensive Team, while Zakiyah Franklin was also a First Team All-Big 12 selection and Holly Kersgieter was Honorable Mention All-Big 12.