🏀 Kansas Men’s Hoops Honors Juneteenth

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In recognizing the United States recently named federal holiday Juneteenth, the Kansas men’s basketball team toured the Underground Railroad Journey in Douglas County on Saturday, June 17.

With the rise of social injustice in the United States, in 2019, under the direction of Director of Basketball Operations Fred Quartlebaum, Kansas men’s basketball instigated initiatives to educate and act toward these issues and enhance the overall culture of the KU program. Juneteenth has played a role in educating the KU men’s basketball team. In 2021 the Jayhawks took a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. In summer of 2022, they went to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, Kansas.