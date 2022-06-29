🏀 Kansas Men’s Hoops Nominated for an ESPY

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following its 2022 NCAA National Championship run, particularly in the title victory against North Carolina, Kansas men’s basketball has been nominated for an ESPY, ESPN announced Tuesday. Kansas is one four nominated for The Best Game of 2021-22.

Kansas’ 16-point rally against UNC is the largest deficit in a win in an NCAA National Championship contest. KU defeated UNC, 72-69, in the 2022 title game to win its sixth all-time national championship, including four in the NCAA era.

The ESPYs will air July 20 on ABC. Fans can vote on the more than 35 ESPY award categories, including The Best Game here. The ballot, which can be voted on daily, will look like the below photo.