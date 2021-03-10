🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Posts Strong Final Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Kansas Jayhawks recorded the second-best final round score at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic on Wednesday to move up six spots in the standings and secure a sixth-place finish at the competitive 20-team tournament at San Diego Country Club.

Kansas fired a final team round of 285 (-3) to finish +17 for the tournament. Only Washington (283) posted a better score in the third and final round. UCLA earned the tournament tile, despite shooting five-over Wednesday.

“We got better as a team today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We battled and battled all day long. I got on the guys pretty hard last night about our play on day two. We played undisciplined, sloppy golf yesterday and really shot our way out of the tournament. Today, they responded, and my hat is off to them.

“They played the way we coach them every day – tough, gritty, disciplined golf.”

William Duquette led the way for the Jayhawks with a final-round 70. He finished tied for sixth overall at -1 for the tournament. The 70 matches his career low round, which came on the opening day of this tournament.

Duquette birdied the par-three third and parred the other eight holes on the front nine to post a one-under 35 at the turn. After a bogey at No. 12, Duquette eagled the par-five 14th to get back to -2 for his round and -1 for the tournament. He parred the final four holes to secure the first top ten of his career.

Luke Kluver also finished in the top 10 for the second straight tournament. Kluver matched Duquette’s final round 70 to finish even for the tournament and tied for eighth overall. Kluver eagled No. 2 for his third eagle of the tournament to lead all competitors. He also birdied No. 8 to work around three bogeys to post a front-nine 36. He shot a two-under 34 on the back, including picking up a birdie on No. 18.

“I’m very proud of William and Luke for finishing in the top 10,” Bermel said. “William was a non-factor last season and has just gotten better every event this year. Luke is Luke. He really has no holes in his game. I thought he had a balky putter this week, and still finished in the top 10.”

Harry Hillier also shot a 70 for the final round and finished tied for 49th overall at +9. Hillier had five birdies in his round at holes No. 1, 2, 5, 14 and 18. Ben Sigel shot a 75 on Wednesday and finished tied for 69th at +12. Zach Sokolosky shot a 76 and finished tied for 76th at +15 for the tournament.

The Jayhawks are scheduled to return to action on March 28 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina.

“We need to build on this and be ready to play in a couple of weeks in South Carolina,” Bermel said.