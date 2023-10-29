🏈 Kansas Ranked No. 22 in AP Top 25 Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third time this season, the Kansas Jayhawks hold a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. KU came in at No. 22 in the latest rankings, which were announced Sunday.

This is the 114th all-time appearance in the AP Poll for Kansas, who was previously ranked No. 24 in the poll on Sept. 24 and No. 23 on Oct. 8. The Jayhawks were also ranked twice during the 2022 season, both at No. 19. Kansas has been ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll four times previously, most recently for the week of Sept. 19, 2009.

Kansas improved to 6-2 on the year and 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play with a thrilling 38-33 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win was KU’s first home win over a Top 10 opponent since 1984 and secures bowl eligibility for the Jayhawks for the second straight season.

Next up for the Jayhawks is a trip to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff between KU and ISU is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.