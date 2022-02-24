🏊‍♀️ Kansas Records Seven Podium Finishes on Day Two of Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.V. – Kansas swim & dive recorded seven podium finishes on day two of the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown, W.V., on Thursday, including two runner-up finishes.

Through day two of the Big 12 Championship, Kansas stands in second with 220 points. Texas leads with 402 points, while TCU stands in third (172 pts.), West Virginia in fourth (172 pts.) and Iowa State is placed fifth (134 pts.).

In the women’s 1-meter dive, sophomore Jiayu Chen recorded a personal best score of 336.55, placing her as the runner-up in the event for the second time in her career. Chen battled back-and-forth with Texas’ Hailey Hernandez, who finished with a final score of 360.80. Chen’s score of 336.55 is the second-best in KU school history, upping her previous score of 311.35.

Kansas also placed second in the women’s 400-yard medley relay, which consisted of Dewi Blose, Kate Steward, Autumn Looney and Claudia Dougan. The team raced to a silver medal finish in 3:37.59.

Kansas’ Keyla Brown put together an eighth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, where she finished in 23.41.

In the 500-yard freestyle, Kansas freshman Addi Barnes made a strong debut at the Big 12 Championship by placing eighth overall in 4:55.68. In the very next event, the 200-yard individual medley, Kansas was represented by three individuals on the podium, including Steward (4th, 1:58.64), Dannie Dilsaver (5th, 2:01.40) and Brigid Gwidt (7th, 2:02.25).

Day three of the Big 12 Championship begins on Friday at 9 a.m. CT with the start of prelims, followed by event finals at 5 p.m.