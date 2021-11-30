🏀 Kansas Returns Home to Host UTRGV on Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball is back at home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, to host the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) at 7 p.m. CT from Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks enter the month of December with a 5-1 record following an 81-55 victory over UTEP to close out the South Point Shootout, which took place on Nov. 26-27 in Las Vegas. Kansas dropped the first game of the Shootout, falling 68-58 to #11/10-ranked Tennessee on Nov. 26. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter was named to the All-Tournament Team in Las Vegas after averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game in the two contests.

The Jayhawks are 4-0 at Allen Fieldhouse this season and KU is outscoring its opponents by an average of 28.3 point per game on its home court. Kansas has held five of its first six opponents to 35% field goal shooting or lower, including four of them shooting less than 30% from the field. The highest field goal percentage given up by the Jayhawks this season was 41.0% (21-of-51) vs. Omaha.

From Edinburg, Texas, UTRGV is a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and comes to Kansas with a 1-4 record. UTRGV defeated McNeese 74-70 on Nov. 21 and has four losses by an average of 7.8 points. UTRGV has two players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Sara Bershers at 18.8 points per game, while Taylor Muff averages 14.0 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game. Lane Lord is in his fourth year at UTRGV following 14 years as a head coach in the state of Kansas at Barton Community College and Pittsburg State. Lord is 38-50 in his time at UTRGV.

Wednesday’s matchup will be the first all-time meeting between Kansas and UTRGV in women’s basketball. The two teams were originally scheduled to play in Lawrence in December 2020, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Up Next

The Jayhawks continue the non-conference portion of their schedule on Sunday, Dec. 5, with a matchup against Vanderbilt in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tipoff for that game is set for 2 pm CT with the broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.