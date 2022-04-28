⚾️ Kansas Returns Home to Play West Virginia

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas West Virginia Fri. 3 p.m. CT* LHP Daniel Hegarty (4-4, 4.82 ERA) RHP Jacob Watters (2-3, 4.46 ERA) Sat. 2 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (1-6, 6.67 ERA) LHP Ben Hampton (6-3, 3.97 ERA) Sun. 12 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (5-3, 5.96 ERA) RHP Zach Bravo (3-1, 5.73 ERA)

*NOTE: Friday’s game time has been adjusted to avoid potential inclement weather later in the evening.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set to host the West Virginia Mountaineers in conference play this weekend at Hoglund Ballpark. Kansas defeated West Virginia two out of three games the last time the two teams met in Lawrence.

Kansas (17-24, 2-10) enters this weekend coming off a midweek series split at Air Force. The Jayhawks earned a 13-9 victory on Wednesday afternoon behind redshirt senior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf’s career day at the plate.

Metcalf went 5-for-5 with a career-high three doubles, his first career grand slam and career highs of six RBIs and five runs scored. His five hits were the most by a Jayhawk this season, and he was the first KU player with three doubles in a game since 2016 and the first with four extra-base hits in a game since Preston Land on March 1, 2008 vs. Xavier.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna continues to shine at the plate this season. Already with 21 multi-hit games through 41 games this season, Ahuna leads the Big 12 in batting average (.411), is tied for first in triples (4) and is second in hits (65). His .411 batting average ranks 17th in the country.

Ahuna’s middle infield partner, sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger, currently has a 17-game on-base streak, which is the longest by a KU player this season. Josenberger has raised his average from .205 to .298 over the last 30 games.

West Virginia (24-15, 7-5) comes into the weekend tied for fifth place in the Big 12 standings. The Mountaineers are an aggressive group on the bases as they are second in the nation with 131 steals. Junior outfielder Austin Davis headlines the lineup for West Virginia with a .340 batting average and 25 stolen bases this season.

All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

PROMOTIONS

• Friday – The first 200 fans will receive a red Kansas baseball t-shirt.

• Saturday – KU will welcome back a group of baseball alumni.

• Sunday – Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases following the conclusion of the game.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Omaha for a two-game midweek series beginning on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be streamed on OMavs.com and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.