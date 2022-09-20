Kansas Rowing Announces Fall Schedule

The season kicks off in Oklahoma City, Okla., at the Head of the Oklahoma race on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kansas will then travel to Cambridge, Mass., to compete in the Head of the Charles race, the largest two-day regatta in the world, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen has announced the schedule for the team’s fall 2022 campaign. The schedule includes two away races and a home race to close the season.

"It’s always exciting to intermix some racing into the fall training. We look to race at a higher level in Oklahoma City given the returners who have put in hard work during the summer months to prepare for the season. We’re also excited to have received a bid to race an 8+ in Boston. The program first raced in this event during its inaugural year, 1995. It’s a great way for us to celebrate the anniversary of Title IX and compete in this prestigious fall regatta."

To conclude the fall season, Kansas will return home to host the Jayhawk Jamboree at Burcham Park in Lawrence on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Jamboree provides a family-friendly atmosphere as the Kansas Rowing program invites fans, families, friends and furry friends to attend the event, which will feature live race announcing, food trucks and a fun zone for kids.

“Finishing the fall at home will be a great opportunity to face in front of many friends and family,” Cook-Callen said. “It will also be the first race in a Kansas uniform for many of our first-year Jayhawks.”

The Jayhawks will be led by sophomore Melia Martin, who was named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2022. Kansas also set a program-record with 31 athletes placed on the Academic All-Big 12 Team, as well as nine athletes earning CRCA Scholar-Athlete Honors.