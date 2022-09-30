Kansas Rowing Headed to Oklahoma to Begin Fall Season

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Kansas Rowing team is bound for the Sooner State to compete at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Oklahoma City.

"This group is growing a lot and very coachable. Saturday’s racing will be a great opportunity for them to line up to compete and grow from the racing experience."

This will be the first race of the season and one of three currently on the schedule for the fall portion of the season. The Head of the Oklahoma includes 2.5-mile head racing during the day, and the events include collegiate, masters, and juniors racing.

Kansas will open the weekend with five boats in the water for the Women’s Collegiate 4+ on Saturday at 11:40 a.m. before returning later that evening to compete with three boats in the water for the Women’s Collegiate 8+ at 2:30 p.m.

Following the event, Kansas Rowing will continue their fall on the road on Saturday, Oct. 22, with the Head of the Charles in Cambridge, Massachusetts.