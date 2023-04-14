Kansas Rowing to Host Big Ten / Big 12 Double Dual
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team hosts the Big Ten / Big 12 Double Dual on Saturday, April 15, for its first scheduled home event of the 2023 spring season. The competition will be held at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Jayhawks will compete against Iowa, Minnesota and Oklahoma in the double dual, which begins at 8 a.m. CT and will feature all four schools racing at the same time. KU will compete in all seven of the events scheduled races.
Kansas has raced twice so far this spring, picking up three wins at Central Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on March 18, and a combined three wins during the Sunshine State Invite on March 31-April 1 in Sarasota, Florida.
"Kansas is thrilled to host this competitive field here in Kansas City. We look forward to getting some great racing in front of friends and family that haven't been able to travel to each program race, many of which have been outside the midwest. The Jayhawks have been making some good strides since our last race and it will be great to see what holds at race pace this weekend. "Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
During the Dual, Kansas will race four Varsity Eights and three Varsity Fours. Saturday’s races will start at 8:00 a.m. CT with the First Varsity Four race, and shortly follow with the Second Varsity Eight heat. The next races to follow are the First and Second Varsity Four boats. At 8:45 a.m. CT the Third Varsity Eight and the First Novice Eight will compete, followed by the Fourth Varsity Eight and the Second Novice Eight heat. The last race will start at 9:10 a.m. CT and it will be the Third Varsity Four.
Saturday’s Schedule & Lane Assignments:
|Lane
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8:00 AM - 1V8
|Minnesota
|Oklahoma
|Iowa
|Kansas
|8:10 AM - 2V8
|Oklahoma
|Iowa
|Kansas
|Minnesota
|8:20 AM - 1V4
|Iowa
|Kansas
|Minnesota
|Oklahoma
|8:35 AM - 2V4
|Kansas
|Minnesota
|Oklahoma
|Iowa
|8:45 AM - 3V8/1N8
|Minnesota
|Oklahoma
|Iowa
|Kansas
|9:00 AM - 4V8/2N8
|Oklahoma
|Iowa
|Kansas
|Iowa B (5V8)
|9:10 AM - 3V4
|Kansas
|Iowa
Follow along on Twitter, @Kansasrowing, for up-to-date results during the Double Dual.
Up Next
Kansas will be back in action on April 21-22, when the Jayhawks head to Raleigh, North Carolina, to compete in the Lake Wheeler Invite hosted by Duke.