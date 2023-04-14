Kansas Rowing to Host Big Ten / Big 12 Double Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team hosts the Big Ten / Big 12 Double Dual on Saturday, April 15, for its first scheduled home event of the 2023 spring season. The competition will be held at Wyandotte County Lake in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Jayhawks will compete against Iowa, Minnesota and Oklahoma in the double dual, which begins at 8 a.m. CT and will feature all four schools racing at the same time. KU will compete in all seven of the events scheduled races.

Kansas has raced twice so far this spring, picking up three wins at Central Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on March 18, and a combined three wins during the Sunshine State Invite on March 31-April 1 in Sarasota, Florida.