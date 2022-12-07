Kansas Rowing to host prospect day

LAWRENCE, Kan.- Kansas Rowing will host a prospect day for any women in their junior or senior year of high school or current University of Kansas students interested in joining the program on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

This is a great chance to meet the team, coaching staff, see the facility and more. Prospects will also learn about Kansas Athletics support services.

This event will take place at the Wagnon Student Athlete Center, located at 1651 Naismith Drive in Lawrence. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with the event starting at 11:00 a.m. Anyone interested should fill out this survey or reach out to Madison Hovis at mhovis@ku.edu.