Kansas Rowing to host prospect day

LAWRENCE, Kan.- Kansas Rowing will host a prospect day for any women in their junior or senior year of high school or current University of Kansas students interested in joining the program on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

This is a great chance to meet the team, coaching staff, see the facility and more. Prospects will also learn about Kansas Athletics support services.

This event will take place at the Kansas Boathouse, located at 200 Indiana Street in Lawrence. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., with the event starting at 12:00 p.m. Anyone interested should fill out this survey or reach out to Madison Hovis at mhovis@ku.edu.