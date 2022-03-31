🚣 Kansas Rowing Travels to Florida for Sunshine State Invite

SARASOTA, Fla. – Kansas Rowing returns to Florida for the first time since winter training to compete in the Sunshine State Invite on Friday-Saturday, April 1-2. The Jayhawks will compete against 11 other universities.

Kansas will be joined by Kansas State in representing the Big 12 Conference at this event. Other teams scheduled to compete include Stetson, Central Florida, Iowa, Tulsa, Louisville, Northeastern, Miami, Jacksonville and Drexel.

After a successful past weekend at Central Oklahoma, Kansas looks to keep the momentum going. Kansas will compete in the Varsity Four and Varsity Eight

Up Next:

Kansas will travel up north to Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, April 9th, to take on Creighton in a dual contest.