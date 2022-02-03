🏊‍♀️ Kansas Set for Matchup with Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming & diving is set to compete in its final regular season competition of the 2021-22 season, when the Jayhawks travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones from February 4-5.

The two-day competition begins on Friday at 6 p.m., before continuing on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Live results will be made available on meet mobile, while the meet will stream live on Iowa State’s Swimming & Diving Facebook page.

The Jayhawks are coming off their last competition against the Arkansas Razorbacks on January 22, where Kansas up a fight on senior day, falling 134-165. Following the meet, senior Kate Steward was named the Big 12 women’s swimmer of the week, sophomore Jiayu Chen was named the Big 12 women’s diver of the week and freshman Addi Barnes was named the Big 12 women’s newcomer of the week.

Kansas enters this weekend’s meet 2-2 in dual competitions this season, while it is their first meeting with the Cyclones. The two teams last met for a dual meet on February 2, 2018, when the Jayhawks came away victorious, 178.5-121.5.

Following this weekend’s meet, the Jayhawks will set their sights on the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Morgantown, W.V., on February 23-28.

Iowa State Schedule of Events

Friday, February 4

5:00 PM Platform (exhibition event)

5:55 PM Introductions of teams followed by the National Anthem

6:00 PM Swim Meet starts

#1 Women 200 Medley Relay Finals

#2 Women 1000 Free Finals

#3 Women 200 Free Finals

#4 Women 100 Back Finals [Start 1M Finals after first heat of 100 Back starts]

#5 Women 100 Breast Finals

#6 Women 200 Fly Finals

#7 Women 1 mtr Diving Finals [15 minute break/conclusion of diving–whichever is longer]

#8 Women 50 Free Finals

Saturday, February 5

9:00 AM Women 3 mtr Diving Prelims (exhibition event)

9:45 AM Senior Day Recognition (Introduce KU’s seniors, Introduce our seniors, National Anthem)

10:00-10:05 AM Swim Meet starts

#9 Women 100 Free Finals

#10 Women 200 Back Finals

#11 Women 200 Breast Finals

#12 Women 500 Free Finals [Start 3M Finals after the 500 Free starts]

#13 Women 100 Fly Finals

#14 Women 3 mtr Diving Finals [15 minute break/conclusion of diving–whichever is longer]

#15 Women 200 IM Finals

#16 Women 400 Free Relay Finals