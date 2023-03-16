⚾️ Kansas Set for Three Games Against The Citadel

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas The Citadel Fri. 1 p.m. CT RHP Collin Baumgartner (2-0, 3.15 ERA) RHP Sam Swygert (2-0, 2.81 ERA) Fri. 4:30 p.m. CT RHP Sam Ireland (2-1, 3.65 ERA) RHP Ben Hutchins (2-1, 5.29 ERA) Sun. 11 a.m. CT TBA TBA

*The schedule was adjusted due to forecasted inclement weather on Saturday.

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Kansas Jayhawks will finish out their 11-day road trip this weekend with a three-game series against The Citadel at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The schedule for the weekend has been adjusted to a doubleheader on Friday and the regularly scheduled game on Sunday.

Through the first 15 games of the season, Kansas has posted a .985 fielding percentage. That is the 10th-highest fielding percentage in the nation and second in the Big 12, trailing only Oklahoma State.

Kansas has been led offensively by sophomore Chase Jans. Jans is riding an 11-game hitting streak and is hitting .326 this season. He has started in 13 games and has 15 hits, including three doubles and two home runs to go along with nine RBIs and eight runs. The 11-game hitting streak by Jans is the longest by a Jayhawk this season.

Junior and Cowley Community College transfer Janson Reeder has also put together a good stretch with a five-game hitting streak of his own. Reeder has hit two home runs over those five games, including a three-run blast on Wednesday at Charleston Southern. Redshirt sophomore and Wabash Valley College transfer Mike Koszewski has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games.

The Jayhawks will throw SIU-Edwardsville transfer Collin Baumgartner and Minnesota transfer Sam Ireland in the doubleheader on Friday. Baumgartner and Ireland have been the 1-2 punch for Kansas on the weekend. Each of them have two wins and have thrown at least 20 innings this season. Baumgartner leads the team with 24 strikeouts and Ireland has a team-high 24.2 innings pitched.

Kansas and The Citadel have met only one time in baseball. Kansas earned a 7-5 win on Feb. 17, 2017 against the Bulldogs in the Charleston Crab House Challenge.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas (7-8) will play in Kansas City against Missouri at Kauffman Stadium on March 22. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.