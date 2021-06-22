🏊‍♀️ Kansas Swimming and Diving Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

Kansas swimming and diving has been recognized by the organization for the 38th-consecutive semester.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team for the spring 2021 semester the CSCAA announced Tuesday.

"Every collegiate team this year faced a lot of challenges. For us attaining the level of success in the pool and the classroom is a reflection of the grit this team put forth the entire year. We are proud of all they accomplished."

The Jayhawks finished with a 3.74 overall Grade Point Average (GPA) for the spring semester which led all Big 12 women’s swim and dive programs. This is the seventh-straight semester achieving a 3.60 GPA or higher.

Kansas was one of 721 programs from 426 institutions to receive the honor. CSCAA will name its individual Scholar All-America team next week.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.