👟 Kansas Travels to Big 12 Outdoor Championships

NORMAN, Okla.– The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to compete at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships, beginning Friday at the John Jacobs Track and Field Complex.

The meet will be live streamed on ESPN+, but fans can also follow along via the live results link provided.

Big 12 Outdoor Championships

Schedule | Live Results | ESPN+

The Jayhawks will be looking to make some noise in multiple events this weekend, having the potential to capture various individual titles.

There were three Kansas victors in this year’s Big 12 Indoor Championships, with Rylee Anderson capturing first in the women’s high jump, Patrick Larrison winning the men’s shot put and Aliyah Moore winning the women’s 800m.

The Jayhawks throws squad will be one to watch this meet, with Dimitrios Pavlidis making a name for himself in the discus throw and Oleg Klykov doing the same in the hammer throw. Both will join Patrick Larrison at the top of their respective events after setting personal records for themselves as of late.

Tori Thomas, Sofia Sluchaninova and Lexy Farrington will make up the women’s throws this weekend, with all of them having potential to get on the podium in their respective events.

Devin Loudermilk and Anderson, two qualifiers for this year’s Indoor National Track and Field Championships, will both be looking to secure Big 12 Outdoor High Jump victories. Anderson was most recently named the Robert E. Frederick Scholar Athlete of the Year, adding to her well-decorated career at Kansas.

Another athlete to keep an eye on this weekend is sophomore pole vaulter Clayton Simms, who also qualified for this year’s Indoor National Track & Field Championships. He has racked up four victories in the last four meets he competed in, including clearing a new PR of 5.65m at this year’s Kansas Relays.

The action will take place through Sunday, with Friday’s events being the 10k, men’s/women’s hammer throw and javelin, as well as the men’s and women’s multi’s.