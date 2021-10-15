🎾 Kansas Tennis Announces 2022 Spring Schedule

Kansas will play 11 matches in Lawrence at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, including five times in Big 12 play. The home opener for the Jayhawks is set for Feb. 4 against Iowa, which is followed by a home contest against Arkansas on Feb. 6. Other non-conference home duals will pit Kansas against NC State (Feb. 18), Old Dominion (Feb. 20), Illinois (March 4) and Northwestern (March 6).

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Tennis has unveiled the spring portion of its 2021-22 schedule, which will feature 19 duals and two regular season tournaments. The Jayhawks will face 13 opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last season.

"We feel like we have a spring schedule that is extremely challenging and one of the best in the country. The schedule we have in place will give us the opportunity to compete against some of the best teams in the country and give us the opportunity to position ourselves for a deep postseason run. We have a great home schedule and hope our fans come out and support us against some of the nation’s best."

The Jayhawks open the spring schedule in California at the San Diego Invitational on Jan. 14-16 before visiting Tulsa on Jan. 21. ITA Kickoff Weekend sends Kansas to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor and either USC or Miami on Jan. 28-29 before the home opener on Feb. 4. KU also visits Nebraska (Feb. 11) and Arizona State (Feb. 27) for non-conference matchups in addition to traveling to the ITA National Indoor Championship in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 11-14.

Conference play begins with a road trip including matches at Oklahoma (March 11) and Oklahoma State (March 13). Other league road matches for the Jayhawks will be at Texas (April 8) and at Baylor (April 10). Kansas will return to the state of Texas for the Big 12 Tournament, which will be played on April 22-25 in Fort Worth.

Kansas Tennis recently competed at the SMU Invitational and they have two events remaining in the fall portion of the schedule. The Jayhawks travel to Iowa City, Iowa, for the ITA Regional Championship on Oct. 21-24 before closing out competition at the Big 12 Invitational in Stillwater, Okla., on Nov. 5-7.