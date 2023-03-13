⚾️ Kansas to Battle Charleston Southern in Midweek Series

Kansas (7-6) at Charleston Southern (6-10) When March 14-15 Where Charleston, S.C. // Nielsen Field @ CSU Ballpark Live Video Wednesday Radio Jayhawk Sports Network Live Stats Stats Social Media @KUBaseball | @kubaseball | Facebook

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Charleston Southern Tue. 4 p.m. CT TBA RHP Johnny Alkire (0-0, 1.69 ERA) Wed. 4 p.m. CT TBA TBA



CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Kansas Jayhawks continue their 11-day road trip in South Carolina with a two-game midweek series against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers beginning Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Kansas has posted a .989 fielding percentage. That is the third-highest fielding percentage in the nation, trailing only Abilene Christian (.991) and LSU (.990). The program record for fielding percentage by Kansas was .977 in 2019.

The road trip began with setbacks against Western Carolina and Michigan State at the First Pitch Invitational in Greenville, but the Jayhawks are looking to get back on track against a Charleston Southern program that KU has had success against over the years.

Kansas is 4-2 all-time against Charleston Southern since the team’s first met in 2020, including winners of the last three games. Last season, Kansas earned victories of 7-5 and 13-1 to secure the midweek series sweep.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga connected on his third home run of the season on Saturday against Michigan State to cap off a 6-run fourth inning to tie the game at 6-all. Shojinaga has appeared in nine game this season and is hitting .333 with eight hits and 10 RBIs. The freshman from Honolulu, Hawaii, has taken advantage of his opportunity at second base, and most recently started at third base.

Senior catcher and Cal transfer Cole Elvis is one of only two Kansas players to start every game this season, with LSU transfer Collier Cranford being the other. Elvis has rotated between catcher and first base this season, with eight starts behind the dish and five over at first. He has consistently produced with a .308 batting average that includes eight extra-base hits, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored.

On the mound, Kansas has already tossed three shutouts this season after having none in 2022. Minnesota transfer Sam Ireland tossed a complete-game shutout on March 4 at Belmont. The last time Kansas had at least three shutouts in a season was in 2021 when it had four.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Live audio for both Tuesday and Wednesday’s contests will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas (7-6) will remain in Charleston for a three-game weekend series against The Citadel. The weekend action will begin on Friday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.