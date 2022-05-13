Kansas to Compete at Big 12 Rowing Championship

AUSTIN, Texas — Kansas Rowing travels to Decker Lake in Austin, Texas, to compete in the Big 12 Conference Championship on Sunday, May 15.

"Coaches are really excited as we are seeing Kansas boats take their best strokes here in May. Our squad has handled finals week well as it coincides with championship week. Spirits are high and athletes are focused but enjoying the prep for championships. "

Kansas will be joined by fellow Big 12 members Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and West Virginia and two affiliate schools, Tennessee and Alabama. The winner of the event will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships in Sarasota, Florida, on Friday, May 27.

The Jayhawks are riding a wave of momentum into the Big 12 Championship following a second-consecutive Dillons Sunflower Showdown victory over Kansas State on April 30. KU won the 1 Varsity 8 and 2 Varsity 8 races over the Wildcats to secure a 15-7 victory in the showdown.

The championship will get underway at 9 a.m. CT, when 3 Varsity 4+ takes to the water, then racing will start in 15-minute increments in the following order: 3 Varsity 8+, 2 Varsity 4+,1 Varsity 4+, 2 Varsity 8+ and capping off the event at 10:15 a.m. CT is the 1 Varsity 8+ event.

The event will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and live results will be updated here.