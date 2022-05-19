🥎 Kansas to Compete in NISC Postseason Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will head to Fort Collins, Colorado to compete in the National Invitational Softball Championship Postseason Tournament at the TC Colorado Field. Play begins on Friday, May 20.

Kansas, which went 16-34 on the season, will play No. 5 seeded George Washington on Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m. MT George Washington went 36-15 on the season. The winner will face fourth-seeded Central Arkansas on May 21 at 11 a.m. MT, while the loser will take on either Stephen F. Austin, Bowling Green or Virginia on Sunday in the double-elimination Super Regional Round.

In order to qualify for the tournament, Teams had to have an RPI in the national top 100 or have a winning record if its RPI was greater than 100. Conference record, results against the RPI Top 50, last 10 games, notable wins, upset losses and player injuries also were taken into consideration. Kansas finished their season with an RPI of 88.

Kansas was led this season by freshman Olivia Bruno. The first baseman/pitcher was named second-team All-Big 12, along with being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Bruno batted .315 and tied for the team-lead 10 home runs. In Big 12 play, she led the team with a .353 average and started every game.

Lyric Moore led the team in batting with a .362 average. Ashlyn Anderson is the only player to have started all 50 games so far this season. She had 14 doubles and tied for the team lead with 10 home runs. In the circle, Kasey Hamilton threw 130.0 total innings which included 10 complete games.

George Washington fell to Fordham in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship. Alexa Williams was named the A-10 Player of the Year. Williams also was named to the All-Championship team after her performance in the tournament. She had three extra-base hits and six RBI. She batted .533 on the weekend.

Sierra Lange was just named to the Mid-Atlantic All-Region First Team earlier this week. Alessandra Ponce and Williams were named to the All-Region Second Team.

All games will be broadcast on FloSoftball.