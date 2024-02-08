🏊‍♀️ Kansas to Conclude Regular Season at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – The Kansas Swimming and Diving team will hit the road for its final regular season meet against Iowa State on Feb. 9-10 before heading to West Virginia for the Big 12 Championships.

The Jayhawks will take on the Cyclones after coming off a dual meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Robinson Natatorium on Jan. 26, where Kansas compiled three first, nine second and six third-place finishes throughout the event. The competition at Iowa State will kick off on Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT and conclude on Saturday with a 10:00 a.m. CT start time.

Kansas holds a 29-4 series record against the Cyclones, highlighted by a 174-126 win over the Cyclones last season in Lawrence.