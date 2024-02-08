🏊♀️ Kansas to Conclude Regular Season at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – The Kansas Swimming and Diving team will hit the road for its final regular season meet against Iowa State on Feb. 9-10 before heading to West Virginia for the Big 12 Championships.
The Jayhawks will take on the Cyclones after coming off a dual meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Robinson Natatorium on Jan. 26, where Kansas compiled three first, nine second and six third-place finishes throughout the event. The competition at Iowa State will kick off on Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT and conclude on Saturday with a 10:00 a.m. CT start time.
Kansas holds a 29-4 series record against the Cyclones, highlighted by a 174-126 win over the Cyclones last season in Lawrence.
"We look forward to competing with our long time swim and dive colleagues at Iowa State this weekend. Our meet has so much history and goes back to the 1970s. For both teams, the Big 12 Championships are the end goal and this will be the final opportunity to compete prior to the meet."Head Coach Clark Campbell
The two-day event in Ames will start with the 200-yard medley relay and end with the 50-yard freestyle. On Saturday, the Jayhawks will return right back in action with a 100-yard freestyle and complete competition with the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Kansas and Iowa State will participate in the new team diving event in the Friday evening session of the dual meet. Team diving includes the regular six dive scoring formula that occurs through every NCAA diving event. Each team will have one diver complete two dives from the one-meter board, three-meter board and the platform to tally the official scores.
Fans are able to follow live scoring for the event through Meet Mobile. Fans can follow @KUSwimDive on X (Twitter) for the latest meet updates. A complete schedule of events is also listed below.
ORDER OF EVENTS
Friday:
200 Medley Relay
1000 Freestyle
200 Freestyle
100 Backstroke
100 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
Team Diving
50 Freestyle
Saturday:
100 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
200 Breaststroke
500 Freestyle
100 Butterfly
3-meter Diving
200 Individual Medley
400 Freestyle Relay