🏐 Kansas to Host Jayhawk Classic on Final Non-Conference Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 20 Kansas (6-1) volleyball team is set to host the Jayhawk Classic for its final contests in non-conference play on September 15-16 in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The Jayhawks will start their weekend with a match against Bellarmine on Friday, September 15 at noon. This contest will be broadcast on ESPN+, as will their second match that day, where they’ll take on New Hampshire at 7:00 p.m. CT.

On Saturday, the Jayhawks will play one final match against Texas State at 1 p.m. While this will also be streamed on ESPN+, fans can also follow along with live statistics and via the KU volleyball social accounts.

KU is coming off a midweek sweep of Oral Roberts Golden, which occurred on Tuesday night in Lawrence. The Jayhawks saw action from all 18 of their active players, with senior Kennedy Farris, freshman Aisha Aiono and senior Kaiti Parks all getting their first reps of the season. It was Kansas’ fourth-consecutive victory.

Sophomore Rhian Swanson led the way on offense with her season-high six kills, while mainstays like junior Camryn Turner (27 assists, two aces and six digs) and junior Ayah Elnady (five kills and three aces) still had a significant impact in the match.

Currently, Reagan Cooper leads the Jayhawks with her 3.36 kills/set average and 84 total kills so far. Turner is also on the leaderboard for KU in various categories, including service aces with 10 total, assists with 281 and digs with 84. Mykayla Myers leads the way in the blocks category with 20 total, while Toyosi Onabanjo is close behind with 18 so far.

Bellarmine currently posts a record of 2-7, while both New Hampshire and Texas State hold winning records of 7-3 and 5-3 records, respectively.

On Friday at 10 a.m., New Hampshire will take on Texas State before KU plays Bellarmine at noon. Then, at 5 p.m., Texas State will face Bellarmine before KU plays New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Saturday will kick off with a 10:30 a.m. match between New Hampshire and Bellarmine before Kansas and Texas State conclude the event at 1 p.m.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will kick off their Big 12 run with a trip to Lubbock, Texas on September 22-23 to take on Texas Tech. Friday’s match with the Red Raiders will be at 6 p.m. CT, while Saturday is slated for 2 p.m. CT.