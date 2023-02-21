🎾 Kansas to host Missouri and SMU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis is set to host a pair of opponents to the Jayhawk Tennis Center this week, as the Jayhawks host Missouri on Friday, February 24 at 4 p.m. and SMU on Sunday, February 26th at 12 p.m.

The pair of matches conclude a five-game homestand for the Jayhawks, as Kansas has won its last three matches, defeating Arizona (4-2), UC Santa Barbara (4-0) and Texas Tech (4-0) on February 17-18. With the trio of wins, Kansas earned its first ITA ranking of the season, coming in at No. 21.

The Jayhawks will open the weekend by hosting No. 75 Missouri to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday at 4 p.m. It will be the first Border Showdown between the two teams since 2012. Kansas will then host No. 44 SMU on Sunday, beginning at 12 p.m. Admission to both matches are free.

Following this weekend’s matches, the Jayhawks will hit the road to play Northwestern on March 3rd and Old Dominion on March 5th.