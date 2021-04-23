👟 Kansas Track & Field Heads to Arkansas for John McDonnell Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the John McDonnell Invitational April 24-25, competing amongst some of the top talent in the country.

The John McDonnell Invitational begins on Saturday, April 24 at 10:15 a.m. CT, with the start of field events, followed by track events beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday’s competition continues at 10 a.m.

The meet serves as the eighth of the outdoor season for the Jayhawks, before they return home to host the Rock Chalk Classic at Rock Chalk Park from April 30 – May 1. The Rock Chalk Classic will serve as Kansas’ sole home meet of the season as well as senior day.

The Jayhawks have had a strong outdoor season to date, with the Jayhawk men ranking No. 16 in the latest USTFCCCA Ratings Index released April 19.

Entering this weekend, Kansas is represented by seven entries that rank in the top-20 of their respective event in the NCAA, including Zach Bradford (1st, Pole Vault), Hussain Al-Hizam (3rd, Pole Vault), Gleb Dudarev (3rd, Hammer Throw), Alexandra Emilianov (6th, Discus), Kyle Rogers (10th, Pole Vault), the women’s 4×400 meter relay (12th) and Samantha Van Hoecke (16th, Pole Vault).

The Jayhawks currently boast the No. 1 men’s pole vault unit in the country, according to the USTFCCCA Ratings Index, with three Jayhawks ranking in the top-10 nationally in the event.

In addition to their national success, Bradford has earned Big 12 Conference Athlete of the Week honors for consecutive weeks, after winning the Michael Johnson Invitational with a jump of 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.) last weekend.

Among the teams competing at this weekend’s John McDonnell Invitational are host Arkansas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tulsa, Wichita State and Oral Roberts, among others. Live results will be available throughout the entirety of the meet here.