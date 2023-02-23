👟 Kansas Track & Field in Action at the Big 12 Indoor Championship this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Track and Field gets into postseason competition this weekend as the Jayhawks compete in the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship in Lubbock, Texas on February 24-25.

The Big 12 Championship begins on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by Saturday’s events beginning at 11 a.m. The meet will stream live on Big 12 Now with live results available via PrimeTime Timing.

The Kansas men finished seventh at last year’s Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa, while the women placed eighth. Kansas returns two individual Big 12 Champions from a season ago, including Rylee Anderson (high jump) and Avryl Johnson (1,000 meters). Texas claimed both the men’s and women’s titles in 2022.

Entering this year’s Big 12 Championship, Kansas has nine individuals that rank in the top-five of their respective events, including Anderson (high jump) and Patrick Larrison (shot put), who rank atop the Big 12.

The 2023 indoor season has also been one for the record books as three Jayhawks have broken school records this season, including Anderson (women’s high jump 1.90m (6-2.75 ft.)), senior Gabrielle Gibson (women’s 60-meter hurdles, 8.21) and sophomore Alexander Jung (men’s heptathlon, 5,637 points).

Among the men’s Big 12 teams, four are ranked in the top-25 nationally, including No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 23 Oklahoma. In the women’s rankings, Texas ranks No. 1, followed by Texas Tech at No. 14 and Oklahoma State at No. 23.

Following the Big 12 Championship, individuals who qualify for the NCAA Indoor Championships will compete in Albuquerque, N.M. on March 10-11. Kansas will open its outdoor season March 29-April 1 with the Texas Relays in Austin.