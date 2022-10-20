Kansas Travels to Massachusetts for the Head of the Charles

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – After a 20-year hiatus, the Kansas Rowing team is headed for the New England area to compete at the Head of the Charles regatta on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Cambridge.

"This weekend’s racing is going to be exciting to watch the Jayhawks compete amongst so many great crews on the Charles River. We’ll continue to prepare for the big stage and challenging course ahead of Saturday."

This is the second race of the year, leaving one more on the schedule for the fall portion of the season. The Head of the Charles includes a 3-mile course and the event attracts over 300,000 spectators. Competition during the event include collegiate, masters, and juniors racing.

The Jayhawks will be racing one boat this weekend for the Women’s Club 8+ on Saturday at 12:24 p.m CT. The crew will include coxswain Audrey Ownes, 8- Alaina Ronning, 7- Amber Cayci, 6- Grace Wallrapp, 5- Liz Weber, 4- Melia Martin, 3- Laine Draper, 2- Stella Warren, 1- Shay Pemberton, with Nastia Draha at the alternate spot.

Following the event, Kansas Rowing will complete its fall season at home on Sunday, Nov. 6, with the Jayhawk Jamboree.