⚾️ Kansas Travels to Missouri for Tuesday Night Game on SEC Network

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Missouri Tue. 6 p.m. CT RHP Steven Andrews (0-0, 17.18 ERA) LHP Nic Smith (1-0, 4.29 ERA)



COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kansas finishes a five-game road stretch on Tuesday night when the Jayhawks take a trip on I-70 for a midweek matchup at Missouri. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Mike Rooney (analyst) on the call.

Kansas (21-23, 6-12 Big 12) is coming off a weekend series at Oklahoma where the Sooners took two out of three. Despite the result, Kansas surpassed its 2022 win total with an 8-2 victory on Friday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Brooks had a slow start to the year, but he has slashed .525/.627/1.050 with nine doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, 16 runs scored and nine walks in the last 10 games since April 16. He is 21-for-40 overall at the plate during that stretch, which has raised his season batting average from .219 to .303. Brooks is currently riding a 15-game on-base streak.

The other two Jayhawks swinging hot sticks are freshman Kodey Shojinaga and sophomore Chase Jans. Shojinaga has a 10-game hitting streak, while Jans is on a nine-game hitting streak. Both guys have been hitting over .300 for a majority of the season, with Shojinaga at that mark since March 10 and Jans since March 4.

Shojinaga has hit safely in 21 of the last 22 games. He is slashing .396/.439/.542 (38-for-96) with eight doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 22 runs and nine walks during the last 22 games since March 29.

Meanwhile, Jans leads the team with 56 hits and 44 RBIs. He is hitting .463/.467/.780 with four doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 runs scored over the nine-game hitting streak. Jans has a team-high 15 multi-hit games this season.

Kansas and Missouri have a rivalry that dates back to 1894. The long-standing series favors Missouri 202-137-2. The teams met earlier this season on March 22 at Kauffman Stadium. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the ninth inning before then-No. 15 Missouri prevailed to win 8-3. The Jayhawks were trailing a majority of the game before scoring one run in the seventh and two in the eighth to even the score.

Missouri (24-19, 5-16 SEC) was swept by No. 4 Florida this past weekend in Gainesville. The Tigers were 17-3 following the last matchup with Kansas, making them 7-16 over their last 23 games. Hank Zeisler and Luke Mann are the offensive leaders for Missouri as they are both hitting .301 with 12 home runs.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on SEC Network, with Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Mike Rooney (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its final three games at home this weekend as it hosts Texas at Hoglund Ballpark. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.