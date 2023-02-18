🏀 Kansas Welcomes No. 15 Oklahoma to Allen Fieldhouse Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Allen Fieldhouse will be the site of a crucial Big 12 matchup on Sunday, Feb. 19 as Kansas hosts conference co-leader No. 15 Oklahoma. OU won the first meeting between the two teams, defeating then-No. 23 KU 80-74 on Jan. 14 in Norman.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Jill Dorsey-Hall on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas enters the game 16-8 on the year and 6-7 in Big 12 play after falling 62-60 at West Virginia on Wednesday. Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks with 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots, while hitting 9-of-10 shots from the field.

Jackson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday after averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in wins over TCU and Texas Tech. She is one of six players from a Power Five conference to be averaging a double-double this season, with current averages of 15.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Among players from the Big 12, Jackson has the largest improvement in both scoring (+6.9) and rebounding (+4.1) average from a season ago. Jackson has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, which is presented to the top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball and she is one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Zakiyah Franklin scored 16 points while matching a career-high with four three-pointers at West Virginia. It was the ninth-consecutive game for Franklin scoring in double figures and she is second on the team with 15.0 points per game for the year. She is up to No. 18 on KU’s career scoring list, having scored 1,331 points during her time as a Jayhawk.

The Jayhawks win over Texas Tech on Feb. 11 put KU head coach Brandon Schneider on the verge of a major milestone, as he picked up his 499th career victory as a collegiate head coach. Schneider goes for win No. 500 against Oklahoma and would become the 33rd active coach in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball to reach the milestone with a victory.

Kansas and Oklahoma have faced off 80 times in series history, which dates back to 1972. The Sooners lead the all-time series 46-34 and they’ve won two-straight meetings, including an 80-74 victory in Norman on Jan. 14. Kansas and Oklahoma have split the season series in each of the last four years, with KU last defeating the Sooners 73-67 on March 5, 2022, in Norman.

Sunday will be KU’s annual Jayhawks for a Cure Game. All fans are encouraged to wear pink and arrive early to participate in a silent auction for a chance to take home exclusive KU gear.

Up Next

The second installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown will be played on Wednesday, Feb. 22, as KU travels to Manhattan to face Kansas State. Tipoff from Bramlage Coliseum is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW.