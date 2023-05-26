🏌️‍♂️ King Opens NCAA Championship With Round of 71

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Freshman Will King fired an opening round 71 on Friday at the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Making his Championship debut, King, playing as the top individual from a non-advancing team from the NCAA Norman Regional, picked up five birdies in his opening round and shot even on the front nine and 1-over on the back to finish with his 71.

“Will had a very solid day,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “He shot one-over with a one-stroke slow play penalty…He had great control of his ball today, and really drove it well and putted it well. He has one round down now, and will have to be ready to play in the afternoon wave on Saturday.”

King bogeyed his first hole of the tournament, but then birdied holes two and four to get to 1-under. King birdied the par-four second to get to even, before picking up a birdie at the par-five 562-yard fourth hole. He then poured in four straight pars, before a bogey on the ninth put him at even at the turn.

He made up for the bogey with back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11. He birdied the par-four 10th, before registering a four on the par-five 650-yard 11th hole. King also birdied No. 15, playing around a couple of double bogeys on the back.

King will hit the course on Saturday for his second round, before the third round set for Sunday. Following the third round, there will be a cut. Live stats for the tournament can be found on Golfstat.