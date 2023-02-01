🏀 KU Bound for Texas to Face Baylor Wednesday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will close out its first Big 12 season series on Wednesday, Feb. 1, as the Jayhawks head to the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, to face the Baylor Bears.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with John Morris and Jim Haller on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis calling the action.

Kansas is coming off an 85-72 victory over Kansas State on Jan. 29 in the first installment of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks, who improved to 14-5 (4-4 Big 12) with the win, had four players score in double figures, led by Wyvette Mayberry, who poured in a career-high 26 points.

Taiyanna Jackson extended her league-lead in double-doubles with her 13th of the season against Kansas State, totaling 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jackson has been a force at both ends of the court this season and on Jan. 24, she was one of 15 players named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List.

Holly Kersgieter added 16 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season and ninth of her career. Kersgieter is KU’s leading scorer in Big 12 games, scoring 15.6 points per game while ranking second on the team with 6.6 rebounds per game in league play. She’s had six or more rebounds in five consecutive games.

This will conclude the season-series against Baylor, who defeated the Jayhawks 75-62 on Jan. 7 in Lawrence. That defeat is KU’s lone loss at Allen Fieldhouse this season. Mayberry led the Jayhawks with 19 points in that game, while Kersgieter and Chandler Prater added 11 points apiece.

Baylor enters the contest 14-6 on the year and 5-3 in Big 12 play following a 79-59 win at Texas Tech on Jan. 28 in their last outing. The Bears, who are 9-3 at home this season, have the second-best scoring defense in the league, holding opponents to 57.5 points per game this season.

Up Next

Kansas plays consecutive home games at Allen Fieldhouse, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 4, against No. 24 Texas. That game tips off at 4 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big 12 NOW.