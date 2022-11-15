🏀 KU Signee S’Mya Nichols Named to Preseason Naismith Watch List

ATLANTA – S’Mya Nichols, a five-star prospect who signed with Kansas last week, is one of 50 prep players who have been named to the watch list for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year. The watch list was announced on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

A versatile guard standing 6-feet tall, Nichols is the highest-rated prospect signed by Kansas in head coach Brandon Schneider’s tenure. She’s a five-star recruit, ranked No. 5 at her position and No. 22 in the country by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. Last summer, she won a gold medal at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship as a member of the Team USA U18 National Team. Nichols is a two-time All-State All-Classes selection in Kansas and a two-time All-Class 6A First Team selection entering her senior season of high school.

From Overland Park, Kansas, Nichols is set to begin her senior season at Shawnee Mission West High School this month. She was joined in the Jayhawks signing class by guard Laia Conesa of Barcelona, Spain. The duo signed with Kansas on November 9, the first day of the early signing period.

Experience dominates the watch list, with 38 high school seniors on the list and just three underclassmen. Five finalists for the award will be announced in February and the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy Girls honor will be awarded in March 2023.