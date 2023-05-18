🥎 Lyric Moore Named NFCA All-Region Third Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior catcher Lyric Moore was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-Region Third Team selection, the organization announced Thursday.

“I am so excited for Lyric. She works so hard to improve her game every day,” said Head Coach Jennifer McFalls. “I thought Lyric really stepped up for this team defensively behind the plate and continued to lead out team offensively. She’s a leader, a great teammate and an impact player for our program. She is so deserving of this honor!”

A Mountain House, California native, Moore led the team in a number of statistical categories in 2023. Throughout the season, Moore averaged a team-best .303 along with 12 doubles, two triples and five home runs as she played in 51 of 52 games. Moore also led the team with a slugging percentage of .528 and 75 total bases.

Moore was even better in Big 12 Conference play. In 17 league games played, Moore averaged a team-best .313 to go with 19 total bases in 48 at-bats. Behind the plate, Moore was a defensive threat all season. She led the Big 12 Conference in runners caught stealing, gunning down nine base-runners trying to steal. In 205 chances, Moore produced 178 putouts and a 97.1 fielding percentage.

Moore’s best performance came early in the season at the Candrea Classic in Arizona. That weekend, she batted .400 with two doubles, nine RBI and three home runs in 15 at-bats stretched across five games, including her first career multi-home run game of her career against Long Beach State (Feb. 11). Her output, along with a slugging percentage of 1.133 and a league-best 17 total bases, was enough for Moore to be named Big 12 Softball Player of the Week, KU’s first weekly Big 12 selection since 2019.