🏀 Jayhawk Defense Silences Cowboys, 65-50

STILLWATER, Okla. – A suffocating defensive effort that limited the opponent to just 28% shooting on the night lifted the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks to a 65-50 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Kansas was led in scoring by freshman Christian Braun, who posted 16 points in his first collegiate start as the Jayhawks collected their fifth-straight victory.

The win moved the Jayhawks to 17-3 on the year and to 6-1 in the Big 12. OSU fell to 10-10 in its 2019-20 campaign and to 0-7 in league play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

After the Cowboys trimmed KU’s 17-point first-half lead to five points by the intermission, the Jayhawks were once again able to put some distance between themselves and their opponent after the break with an impressive stretch on both ends of the floor. Braun sunk two of his four 3-pointers on the night to kickstart a 16-2 KU run and help his team get its slim halftime lead back to 17 points less than seven minutes after the restart. Kansas went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in that span, while the Jayhawk defense limited the Cowboys to just one field goal over the first 8:42 of the second stanza.

STAT OF THE GAME

28.1 – The Jayhawk defense limited Oklahoma State to just 28% (18-for-64) shooting for the game, the lowest percentage its opponent has shot this season. It marked the lowest percentage by a Big 12 opponent on its home floor since 2007. The stout defensive effort also helped the Jayhawks hold OSU to 50 points for the game, the fewest points conceded in a road Big 12 game by a KU squad since Jan. 12, 2013, when KU topped Texas Tech, 60-46, in Lubbock.

NOTES – Full Notes