🥎 Midweek Matchup Against Wichita State Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball’s midweek matchup against Wichita State originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 has been postponed due to expected rain in the Wichita area this week.

The game will now take place on Wednesday, April 20, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT.

The Jayhawks and Shockers have already met once this season during the Jayhawk Invitational at Arrocha Ballpark on March 14. The Shockers came away with a 9-2 victory.

For the most up-to-date information on Kansas Softball, follow the Jayhawks on the web at KUAthletics.com and on Twitter: @KUSoftball.