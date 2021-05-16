🏌️‍♂️ NCAA Regional Play Up Next for Jayhawks

Tournament: NCAA Tallahassee Regional

Course: Seminole Legacy Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/ 7,505

Participating teams: No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Liberty, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Georgia Tech, No. 6 Georgia Southern, No. 7 TCU, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 USC, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 12 Davidson, No. 13 Florida A&M, No. 14 Long Island.

Live Stats: GolfStat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Kansas Men’s Golf is set to open postseason play Monday morning at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club. The Jayhawks are looking to advance to the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship after last qualifying for it in 2018.

The Tallahassee regional is one of six regionals around the country with the top five teams from each regional advancing to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz., beginning May 28.

This week’s regional is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday with 18 holes each day. The Jayhawks will officially tee off at 8:25 a.m., CT Monday morning and will be paired with TCU and Indiana. Kansas enters the regional as the No. 9 seed. Host Florida State is the top seed, followed by Georgia, Liberty, LSU, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, TCU, Indiana and Kansas at No. 9. USC is seeded No. 10, behind Kansas, followed by Ohio State, Davidson, Florida A&M and Long Island.

The Jayhawks qualified for regional play for the fifth straight season the NCAA has held its postseason championship. Last year’s NCAA Championship and regionals were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a big week for the Jayhawks,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Obviously it’s postseason and we need to play well to advance. We don’t have to play great, just solid. Four of the six in our lineup are freshmen. They need to grow up this week.”

The six the Jayhawks traveled with to Florida include Harry Hillier, Luke Kluver, Ben Sigel, William Duquette, Sion Audrain and Zach Sokolosky. Each team will play five and count four scores with one player serving as an alternate.

Audrain will be the first Jayhawk to tee off at 8:25 a.m., followed 11 minutes later by Duquette. Sigel, Kluver and Hillier will round out the tee times with Hillier going off at 9:09 a.m., and Sokolosky serving as an alternate in the opening round.

Seminole Legacy Golf Club will play at 7,505 yards this week for the regional and is a par-72 course. The course re-opened in March 2020 after a renovation under the Nicklaus Design and is the home of Florida State Men’s and Women’s Golf.

The Jayhawks are coming off a seventh-place finish at the loaded Big 12 Championship last month at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson. Hillier led the way for Kansas there with a T19 finish. Duquette was right behind him at T22 and Kluver finished tied for 25th.

Kluver, a freshman from Norfolk, Nebraska, led the Jayhawks with a scoring average of 72.55 this season and never finished lower than 34th in any of the seven stroke-play tournaments Kansas played in. Kluver had a string of five-straight top-20 finishes for the Jayhawks this season and placed inside the top-10 three separate times. He is also coming off a final-round 67 at the Big 12 Championship, which tied for his season-low round.

Hillier enters regionals with a scoring average of 72.86 and has posted two straight top-20 finishes. Hillier finished tied for fourth at the Hawkeye Invitational last month, before his T19 at the Big 12 Championship. Hillier also tied for second at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in the fall.

Sigel’s 73.82 scoring average is third-best on the team and he finished tied for 32nd at the Big 12 Championship. He finished sixth at the Hawkeye Invitational and shot a season-low 67 in the final round there.

Duquette has placed in the top-25 in back-to-back tournaments and also has a T6 finish to his credit at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic.

Audrain has been in the lineup for the past two tournaments and finished tied for 12th at the Hawkeye Invitational and finished 44th at the Big 12 Championship after a final-round 72, which was his best round of the tournament.

Live stats for the tournament can be followed on Golfstat.