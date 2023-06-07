🎾 Ngounoue Named ITA Central Region’s Most Improved Senior

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas senior Malkia Ngounoue was honored as the Central region’s Most Improved Senior, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced on Tuesday.

The honor encapsulates a standout senior season for Ngounoue, who finished the season ranked No. 72 in the ITA singles rankings and No. 65 in the doubles rankings paired with freshman Heike Janse van Vuuren.

Ngounoue was also named All-Big 12 First Team in singles, compiling a 12-6 record in No. 1 singles throughout the 2022-23 season.

Kansas finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-8 overall record, which concluded with the Jayhawks making their 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, including the sixth under head coach Todd Chapman.