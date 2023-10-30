🏈 No. 22 Kansas Travels to Iowa State for Big 12 Clash on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – This week’s Cheez-It National Team of the Week, the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Jack Trice Stadium to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 4.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN with Mike Monoco (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) on the call. Game action can also be heard across the Jayhawk Radio Network with Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst) and Brandon McAnderson (Sideline) calling the action.

Kansas (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) is coming off a 38-33 victory over No. 6 Oklahoma on October 28, which was its first win over an AP Top-10 opponent since 2008 (Orange Bowl vs. No. 5 Virginia Tech). The win over Oklahoma was KU’s first against the Sooners since 1997 and made the Jayhawks bowl-eligible in back-to-back years for the second time in school history.

The Jayhawks compiled 443 total yards against Oklahoma as Neal rushed for 112 yards and the winning with 55 seconds remaining in the game. KU’s Daniel Hishaw Jr. added 51 rushing yards with two touchdowns and quarterback Jason Bean rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown. Kwinton Lassiter deflected a pass out of the end zone on the final play of the game to preserve the win. Kansas remained undefeated (5-0) at home this season and became bowl-eligible for a second consecutive season.

The Jayhawks’ 6-2 start is the best over the first eight games of the season since 2007, while the Jayhawks are 5-0 in games played at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this season. Through eight games, Kansas is averaging 35.8 points per game, to go along with 38 total touchdowns, three of which have come defensively.

Iowa State (5-3, 4-1 Big 12) enters as winners of its last three games, all of which were against Big 12 opponents. Last week, the Cyclones came away with a 30-18 victory at Baylor and the Cyclones are now part of a four-way tie at the top of the Big 12 Conference standings.

The series between Kansas and Iowa State dates back to 1898, with Kansas leading the all-time series at 51-45-6, while Iowa State holds an advantage of 25-23-3 in games played in Ames. The Jayhawks came out victorious in the last meeting between the two schools, as Kansas won a defensive battle, 14-11, on October 1, 2022.

Following the road trip to Iowa State, the Jayhawks will return home to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, November 11. The meeting will be the 25th in the series history, with Texas Tech holding a 22-2 advantage all-time.