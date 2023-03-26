⚾️ No. 24 TCU Wins Series Finale Against Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas – In the final game of a three-game set, No. 24-ranked TCU beat Kansas 14-0 in seven innings to complete a series sweep. Michael Brooks and Jackson Kline each had singles in the game.

For the second straight day, TCU put together a three-run first inning. The Horned Frogs scored the three runs on a passed ball, RBI single and a bases-loaded walk.

In the second inning, Brayden Taylor hit a solo home run for his eighth blast of the season. The long ball extended TCU’s lead to 4-0. TCU added four runs in the third, four runs in the fourth and two runs in the sixth inning to build a 14-0 lead. Anthony Silva and Austin Davis also hit home runs for the Horned Frogs.

Redshirt junior and San Diego State transfer Hunter Cranton started for Kansas in the finale. Cranton went 2.1 innings and allowed eight runs on seven hits, along with three walks and three strikeouts.

TCU improved to 15-9 on the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play, while Kansas dropped to 8-14 on the year and 0-3 in conference action.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Cam Brown (2-0)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO

Loss: Hunter Cranton (1-2)

Final line: 2.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 BB, 3 SO

NOTES

• Chase Jans had his hitting streak snapped at 17 games, which was the longest of the sophomore’s career and the longest by a Jayhawk this season. Jans does still have an active 18-game on-base streak after drawing a walk in the first inning.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play its second home game of the season at Hoglund Ballpark on Wednesday. The Jayhawks host Creighton for a midweek matchup with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets to the game by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.