⚽ No. 25 Kansas to Face Kansas State Saturday in Manhattan

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 25 Kansas (5-3-1) officially opens the spring soccer season at Kansas State (3-6-0) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Saturday, March 6, at 7 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas began the spring season with a 5-0 exhibition win against Missouri Southern State on Feb. 26 at Rock Chalk Park. Four Jayhawks scored in the match led by freshman Brie Severns who netted two goals. Others who scored for KU were juniors Rylan Childers and Samantha Barnett and freshman Shira Elinav.

Kansas posted a 5-3-1 fall record, finishing fourth in the Big 12 race, its second straight and 10th all-time upper half placing. Kansas State is opening its spring season when it hosts Kansas. The Wildcats won their final two matches of the fall and finished seventh in the Big 12.

Kansas leads Kansas State in the all-time series, 3-1-0, and the Jayhawks have won the last three meetings, including a 1-0 victory on Oct. 2, 2020, in Manhattan.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Dillons Sunflower Showdown foe Kansas State on Saturday, March 13, at noon (Central) at Rock Chalk Park.