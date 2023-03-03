🏀 No. 3 Kansas to Face No. 9 Texas Saturday in Austin

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (25-5, 13-4) concludes its regular season at No. 9 Texas (22-8, 11-6) on Saturday, March 4, at 3 p.m. CT. The game from the Moody Center will be televised on ESPN with Jon Sciambi, Dick Vitale and Kris Budden on the call.

TIPOFF

Kansas won its seventh-straight game with a 67-63 win against Texas Tech on Feb. 28. Texas is looking to end a two-game skid after losing at No. 22 TCU, 75-73, on March 1.

Kansas won its 21st Big 12 and NCAA-leading 64th all-time conference regular-season title, the 17th under head coach Bill Self.

Kansas will be the No. 1 seed for the 2023 Big 12 Championship and will play the winner of the No. 8 seed vs No. 9 seed in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, at 2 p.m. CT at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 8-9 game will be played March 8 at 6 p.m.

KU leads the overall series with UT, 37-12, including an 11-9 record in Austin.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I and currently stands at 2,382 victories.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET Rankings through games played on March 1. Kansas is No. 3 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 15 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Baylor is next with 11 Q1 wins, followed by Texas’ 10.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 36 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 36 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.6 ppg, which is 29th nationally, rebounds per game at 8.3 and double-doubles with nine.

An Academic All-America candidate, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is sixth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.28. He is second in the league and sixth nationally in assists per game at 6.3.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.1), which is 27th nationally. He is third in the league in rebounds per game at 7.3 rpg.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads the team with 71 threes made, which are fourth on the Kansas freshman all-time list and eight from first. Dick’s 438 points are eighth on the Kansas freshman list and his 85.2 free throw percentage is second.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play at the 2023 Big 12 Championship, March 8-11, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. KU will not play on March 8 and its quarterfinal game will be March 9 versus the winner of the No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed at approximately 2 p.m. CT.

Kansas is 79-28 in postseason conference tournaments, including 49-12 in the Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks have won 16 league postseason tournament titles, including 12 in the Big 12. Kansas is defending Big 12 tournament champion.