🥎 Schedule Change for Jayhawk Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to low temperatures in the forecast for the coming days, the Jayhawk Invitational has modified its schedule.

The tournament will now take place on Sunday, March 13 and Monday, March 14. The Jayhawks will play three games, with one set for Sunday and two scheduled for Monday. Their first game will be against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. CT.

On Sunday, Kansas will close out its tournament with a doubleheader. The Jayhawks will play Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. CT, and then will face SEMO in the final game of the tournament at 4 p.m., CT.

The complete modified schedule for the tournament is below:

Sunday, March 13

10 a.m. CT – Missouri State vs SEMO

12:30 p.m. CT – Missouri State vs Iowa

3 p.m. CT – Kansas vs Iowa

5:30 p.m. CT – Wichita State vs SEMO

Monday, March 14

11 a.m. CT – Iowa vs Wichita State

1:30 p.m. CT – Kansas vs Wichita State

4 p.m. CT – Kansas vs SEMO

