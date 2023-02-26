🏀 Schneider Earns Win No. 500 as Jayhawks Defeat OSU

Kansas improved to 17-10 on the year and 7-9 in Big 12 with the win and ended OSU’s six-game win streak as the Cowgirls fell to 20-8 (10-6 Big 12).

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s basketball finished off a season-sweep of Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Cowgirls 66-57 at Allen Fieldhouse. The victory was a milestone for Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider, who picks up his 500th career win as a collegiate head coach.

"There’s a lot of folks out there who have taught me a lot and I’ve been fortunate to coach some incredible players who took a lot of pride in representing the three universities that we have been blessed to be a part of. We had to get this win today and our team knows that we have got to continue to add to our resume. The work’s not over."

Kansas had four players in double figures, led by junior guard Chandler Prater who scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and junior guard Wyvette Mayberry had 15 points apiece, while senior center Taiyanna Jackson had her 18th double-double of the season with 12 points and 21 rebounds, which matches her career high. Jackson added five blocked shots, giving her 82 for the year, which moves her into fifth on KU’s single-season blocks list.

The teams traded baskets in the early going and things stayed within one possession for the entire first quarter, which ended with a three-point play from Franklin that gave KU a 16-15 lead after 10 minutes of play. The Jayhawks used a pair of 7-0 runs in the second quarter to build a 36-26 lead with 1:54 to play in the half, but OSU used a 7-2 run to get within five, 38-33, at halftime.

KU slowed down Oklahoma State defensively in the third quarter, limiting the Cowgirls to nine points on 3-of-14 shooting while closing out the quarter on another 7-0 run to lead 55-42 with 10 minutes to play. The Jayhawks closed the game out by continuing to limit OSU’s offensive production and KU led by double figures until the Cowgirls scored the final five points of the game to make the final margin nine.

Kansas was dominant in the post, outscoring OSU 48-30 in the paint while outrebounding the Cowgirls 44-to-36. The Jayhawks shot 42.6% (29-of-68) from the field, while limiting OSU to 37.1% (23-of-62) shooting. KU turned 13 Oklahoma State turnovers into eight points and scored 17 second-chance points and 11 points on the fast break.

Up Next

Senior Night at Allen Fieldhouse brings nationally-ranked Iowa State to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks on Wednesday, March 1. Tipoff of that game is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.