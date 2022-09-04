⚽️ Second Half Comeback Pushes Missouri Past Kansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks dropped Sunday’s match 2-1 to the Missouri Tigers at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. Missouri’s Keegan Good scored both goals, including the game-winner in the 86th minute.

“Missouri is a competitive, physical and aggressive team,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “I thought the girls competed really well. It’s disappointing to lose it based on how the game went but give Missouri credit. I think we can learn from this and move on. The girls that played today I thought battled extremely hard and I’m very proud of them.”

Kansas was able to take a lead right away. Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers scored her first goal of the season in the seventh minute of the match. Childers dribbled the ball up the middle of the field and put it in the back of the net from 25 yards out. KU held a 1-0 lead at the break.

In the 58th minute, Missouri tied up the game off the foot of Good. Missouri had a corner kick that was headed out of the box by KU, but the ball went right to Good who was able to get it to her right foot and put the ball in the top right corner of the goal.

KU had a great chance to regain the lead in the 61st minute off a shot from Childers that rolled down the goal line, but Missouri was narrowly able to clear the ball before Kate Dreyer could get her foot on it.

The game-winning goal from Good came in the 86th minute from the edge of the box. The shot went into the top left corner of the net, just out of the reach of Kansas goalkeeper Melania Pasar.

Missouri had a 16-6 edge on shots in the match, including a 7-2 advantage for shots on goal. Childers had both shots on goal for Kansas. The Jayhawks fall to 4-2 on the season, while the Tigers improve to 3-2-1. With the loss, Kansas had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Kansas (4-2) will now play back-to-back home games at Rock Chalk Park this upcoming week against UMKC (Sept. 8) and Yale (Sept. 11). Kickoff on Thursday against UMKC is set for 7 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.